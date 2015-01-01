Abstract

Early-onset schizophrenia (EOS) is an important psychiatric problem characterized by the onset of psychotic symptoms before the age of 18 years. We present the case of a 14-year-old girl who had social anxiety symptoms in the premorbid period and whose psychotic symptoms increased with pandemic restrictions and online education. Our patient's distance from the peer environment and school as well as the fact that she used webcams and online education more frequently in her daily life were risk factors for EOS. In accordance with the case of Truman syndrome, she has delusions that her daily life is secretly filmed and that she is a "TV star." Anti-anxiety treatments were initiated during the pre-pandemic period. After a diagnosis of schizophrenia was made, antipsychotic treatment was initiated. A significant response was observed after paliperidone (extended release) treatment. Close follow-ups revealed decreased delusions and increased functionality. Further studies are required to elucidate whether Truman syndrome and social anxiety are different aspects of a similar spectrum. With increasing digitalization, the direction of psychiatric diseases, including EOS, and measures that can be taken for adolescent mental health in crisis, such as pandemics, should be discussed in future research.

