Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Acute traumatic brain injury is one of the most common causes of death and disability. Reduction in the level of consciousness is a significant complication that can impact morbidity. Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) is the most widely used method of assessing the level of consciousness. Neurostimulants such as amantadine and modafinil are common pharmacologic agents that increase GCS in patients with brain trauma. This study aimed to compare the effectiveness of these 2 drugs.



METHODS: This systematic review obtained articles from Google Scholar, PubMed, Scopus, Embase, and MEDLINE databases. Extensive searches were conducted separately by 4 individuals in 3 stages. Ultimately, 16 clinical trials, cohort studies, case reports, and case series articles were obtained after reading the title, abstract, and full text and considering the exclusion criteria. The data of the final article were entered into the analysis table. This study was registered with PROSPERO (registration number CRD42022334409) and conducted in accordance with Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines.



RESULTS: Amantadine seems to be associated with a higher overall response rate. In contrast, modafinil is associated with the most remarkable change in GCS score during treatment. However, the number of clinical trials with high quality and sample size has not been satisfactory to compare the effectiveness of these 2 drugs and their potential side effects.



CONCLUSIONS: The authors recommend additional double-blind clinical trials are needed to be conducted with a larger sample size, comparing amantadine with modafinil to delineate the efficacy and adverse effects, both short and long term.

