Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The pelvis and hip account for 0.3--4% of fractures of the immature skeleton, and generally result from high energy trauma. These fractures range in severity from apophyseal avulsions to complete disruptions of the pelvic ring. The purpose of this article is to review the presentation, diagnosis, treatment and complications of these injuries in order to inform clinicians involved in their management. There is a lack of evidence-based management protocols for fractures of the immature pelvis largely due to their rarity and lack of robust scientific literature on the topic. RECENT FINDINGS: Computed tomography/MRI is essential as up to 30% of pelvis and 70% of acetabular fractures are not identified on initial radiographs. A sub-optimal outcome is common in unstable fractures treated conservatively and adequate reduction and surgical stabilization is often required to avoid long-term morbidity. SUMMARY: A coordinated approach involves resuscitation and temporary stabilization with planned definitive fixation. It is generally accepted that these injures should be managed in paediatric trauma centres. Whilst injuries vary in pattern and severity, we present an overview that considers the evaluation and treatment of the paediatric patient with pelvic and hip fractures to ensure that these injuries are identified promptly and treated by surgeons familiar with contemporary management algorithms.

