Adu MK, Agyapong B, Agyapong VIO. Curr. Psychiatry Rep. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37851204
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This review aims to synthesize currently available literature regarding the impact of wildfire on mental health, specifically the psychological reactions of children to wildfires. The information gathered from this review will help health experts understand and address the mental health needs of children during wildfire disasters and may serve as a base for future studies to evaluate evidence-based public health responses to mitigate adverse outcomes.
Children; Disaster; Resilience; Mental health; Wildfire; Psychological reactions