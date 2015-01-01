Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: Pediatricians play an essential role in managing pediatric oral emergencies; hence, they should have accurate information on dental injuries. This study aimed to assess the knowledge level of pediatricians regarding traumatic dental injuries (TDI) and their awareness of the ToothSOS mobile application.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A survey comprising 10 questions was created on Google forms, and the links were sent to the participants via electronic mail and a mobile application. The demographic characteristics and the knowledge level of pediatricians about TDI and their awareness of the ToothSOS mobile application were evaluated. The questions were prepared by following similar studies and the current guidelines of the International Association of Dental Traumatology.



RESULTS: A total of 229 pediatricians (74.2% female) participated in this study. The correct answer rates revealed statistical differences in terms of profession and experience on the following issues: the most frequently traumatized tooth, the preference of the antibiotic agent, and the management of avulsed primary tooth (p < .05). The decision to consult a dentist revealed statistical differences in the profession (p = .001). The correct answers on the correlation between the age group and dental trauma accompanied by soft tissue injuries showed statistical differences in experience (p = .005). Although none of the participants knew the ToothSOS application, 91.7% of them preferred using this tool in future practices. This rate was statistically higher in participants with an experience of more than 10 years (p = .013).



CONCLUSIONS: The knowledge level of pediatricians regarding dental trauma was found to be sufficient, except for the questions on avulsion injuries. However, the fact that the participants were unaware of the ToothSOS mobile application was the most considerable result of the study, and this finding highlighted the importance of informing pediatricians dealing with oral injuries regarding the latest updates on dental traumatology.

Language: en