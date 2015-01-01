Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study explored community supervision officers' perceptions of the individual, community, and organizational challenges confronted by program participants after Hurricane María and their recommendations for future emergency management.



METHODS: A qualitative content analysis was conducted for nine focus group with community supervision officers in Puerto Rico. Participants were asked about their perceptions of how the mental health and drug abuse of persons on parole or probation were affected and the measures taken to address these concerns in disaster response.



RESULTS: Narratives expose vulnerabilities experienced by those supervised and the aggregated challenges that impact retention in health and rehabilitative services, all of which can detract from successful sentence completion. The disaster response categories call for a more adaptable approach to overseeing procedures in light of the difficulties involved and recognizing the support of the supervised population who have contributed to community initiatives.



CONCLUSION: Findings will contribute to informing planning, preparedness, and responses that mitigate the adverse consequences this vulnerable population may experience when exposed to future disaster hazards. Addressing emergency preparedness in this setting provides an opportunity to enact reforms in community supervision and improve access to services needed to enable the successful reintegration of individuals into their communities.

Language: en