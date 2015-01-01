|
Citation
|
Vega G, Rivera-Berríos N, Camacho-Martínez V, Marty Lugo R, Albizu-García C. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e510.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37849348
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study explored community supervision officers' perceptions of the individual, community, and organizational challenges confronted by program participants after Hurricane María and their recommendations for future emergency management.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Public Health; Health Services; Vulnerable Populations; Emergency Preparedness; Natural Disasters