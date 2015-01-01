Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to identify the predictors of neurologic outcomes and mortality in physically abused and unintentionally injured children admitted to intensive care units (ICUs).



METHODS: All maltreated children were admitted to pediatric, neurosurgical, and trauma ICUs between 2001 and 2019. Clinical factors, including age, sex, season of admission, identifying settings, injury severity score, etiologies, length of stay in the ICU, neurologic outcomes, and mortality, were analyzed and compared between the physically abused and unintentionally injured groups. Neurologic assessments were conducted using the Pediatric Cerebral Performance Category scale. The study was approved by the Institutional Review Board of Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and the Ethics Committee waived the requirement for informed consent because of the anonymized nature of the data.



RESULTS: A total of 2481 children were investigated; of them, there were 480 (19.3%) victims admitted to the ICUs, including 156 physically abused and 324 unintentionally injured. Age, history of prematurity, clinical outcomes, head injury, neurosurgical interventions, clinical manifestations, brain computed tomography findings, and laboratory findings significantly differed between them (all p < 0.05). Traumatic brain injury was the major etiology for admission to the ICU. The incidence of abusive head trauma was 87.1% among the physically abused group. Only 46 (29.4%) and 268 (82.7%) cases achieved favorable neurologic outcomes in the physically abused and unintentionally injured groups, respectively. Shock within 24 h, spontaneous hypothermia (body temperature, < 35 °C), and post-traumatic seizure were strongly associated with poor neurologic outcomes and mortality in both groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Initial presentation with shock, spontaneous hypothermia at ICU admission, and post-traumatic seizure were associated with poor neurologic outcomes and mortality in physically abused and unintentionally injured children.

