Citation
Noll WP, Phan V, Lee H. Gait Posture 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37852884
Abstract
BACKGROUND: While several studies have explored the impacts of smartphone usage on postural balance, their tasks are limited to texting or calling, and the studies were performed on rigid ground. RESEARCH QUESTIONS: METHODS: Sixteen healthy young adults were recruited to perform two smartphone tasks: taking selfies and posting statuses on social media; participants were standing on four different grounds: rigid, foam-based compliant, robot-simulated compliant, and robot-simulated oscillatory grounds. The center-of-pressure (CoP) under each foot was recorded via force plates and the net CoP was calculated. Temporal, spatial, and control aspects of postural balance were analyzed by virtual time-to-contact (VTC), CoP path length (PL) and sway area (SA), and switching rate (SR), respectively. Two-way repeated measures analysis of variance (ANOVA) tests were performed for each dependent variable to compare the mean differences between smartphone tasks and ground conditions and their interaction effect. Paired t-tests with Bonferroni correction were used to determine significant differences in post-hoc analyses.
Language: en
Keywords
Balance control; Postural stability; Mobile phone usage; Standing balance; Sway