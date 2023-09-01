Abstract

BACKGROUND: Tripping is the leading cause of falls by older adults. While tripping theoretically occurs when minimum toe clearance (MTC) is insufficient to avoid an unseen obstacle, the relationship between MTC and community-based trips is unknown.



RESEARCH QUESTION: To what extent do MTC and its variability predict the number of community-based trips during gait by older adults? METHOD: 51 older adults with normal or obese body mass index walked across an 8 m walkway. For each step, we identified MTC as the local minimum of the vertical trajectory of a toe marker during the swing phase. We calculated the across-steps mean, median, interquartile range, and standard deviation for MTC, and skewness and kurtosis of the distribution of all MTC values for an individual. Every two weeks for one year, participants reported on community-based trips. A series of negative binomial regressions were used to predict the number of trips over obstacles (with or without a fall) based on MTC measures.



RESULTS: 28 participants experienced at least one trip, with 14 experiencing two or more. In the absence of any covariates, only kurtosis and skewness significantly predicted the incidence rate of trips. However, neither remained significant after accounting for fall history. The model that included kurtosis and fall history predicted trips better than one with fall history alone, with the incidence rate of trips decreasing by 35% for every unit increase in kurtosis (incidence rate ratio of 0.64 with 95% confidence interval: 0.38 - 1.08; p = 0.09) SIGNIFICANCE: While MTC has the potential to provide insight into older adults more likely to trip over obstacles in the community, assessing MTC during level-ground walking within a lab environment may lack ecological validity to strongly describe the risk of community-based trips above and beyond fall history.

