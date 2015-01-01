SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tuaau K. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10538712.2023.2269146

37849339

Significant stigma regarding child sexual abuse exists in American Samoa. Although cultural interventions may help prevent child sexual abuse, very little is known about such interventions. Therefore, through a scoping review process, this study aimed to gain a broad understanding of past and current culturally tailored interventions to prevent child sexual abuse. Because no studies examine interventions to prevent child sexual abuse in American Samoa specifically, the reviewed literature investigates interventions in different cultures. The literature search initially identified 180 relevant articles. After applying inclusion and exclusion criteria, nine studies met the eligibility criteria for review. Extracted data from these articles included the country or population, sample, study methods, children's age, intervention type, and details about the intervention.

RESULTS suggest that culturally tailored interventions for preventing child sexual abuse exist in various countries and cultural contexts.

RESULTS highlight that child sexual abuse prevention interventions are effective if translated into the native language.

FINDINGS from this study highlight the importance of using a culturally tailored approach to addressing child sexual abuse and can help guide the development of new interventions. Although more research on the prevention of child sexual abuse in American Samoa is needed, the results of this study might inform the development of culturally tailored interventions for the region.


Child sexual abuse; American Samoa; child sexual abuse intervention; culturally competent intervention

