Citation
Tuaau K. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37849339
Abstract
Significant stigma regarding child sexual abuse exists in American Samoa. Although cultural interventions may help prevent child sexual abuse, very little is known about such interventions. Therefore, through a scoping review process, this study aimed to gain a broad understanding of past and current culturally tailored interventions to prevent child sexual abuse. Because no studies examine interventions to prevent child sexual abuse in American Samoa specifically, the reviewed literature investigates interventions in different cultures. The literature search initially identified 180 relevant articles. After applying inclusion and exclusion criteria, nine studies met the eligibility criteria for review. Extracted data from these articles included the country or population, sample, study methods, children's age, intervention type, and details about the intervention.
Language: en
Keywords
Child sexual abuse; American Samoa; child sexual abuse intervention; culturally competent intervention