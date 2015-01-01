|
Ferrie ML, Lheureux A, Vujanovic AA, Zvolensky MJ, Raines AM. J. Dual Diagn. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37851919
OBJECTIVE: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and hazardous drinking often co-occur. One widely acknowledged explanation for this co-occurrence is the self-medication hypothesis. However, only one study to date has explicitly examined the extent to which drinking to cope with trauma-related symptoms, rather than drinking to cope with negative affect more broadly, accounts for this association.
Alcohol; PTSD; trauma; coping; drinking; use motives