OBJECTIVES: Shared time with family and friends is crucial for older adults' health and well-being. This study examines how a public health crisis affects older adults' social connectedness through their shared time with known persons.



METHODS: The study used data from the 2019-2020 American Time Use Survey (N=9,697) to assess older adults' (aged 50+) social structure of shared time before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Logistic regression and hurdle model with state fixed effects were used to estimate the relationships between state-level pandemic severity and measures of older adults' shared time, while controlling for sociodemographic characteristics.



RESULTS: There were small, statistically significant effects of pandemic severity on older adults' shared time. State-level incidence rates and policy stringency indexes were correlated with a lower likelihood of, and a decline in, older adults' shared time in public places and interactions with individuals outside their immediate family. State policy stringency was associated with more shared time in immediate family interactions. Furthermore, pandemic severity was not associated with a decrease in likelihood and older adults' shared time with non-resident immediate family. Policy stringency was more consequential than incidence rate for older adults' social structure of shared time during the pandemic.



DISCUSSION: Results indicate a place-based and role-based restructuring of older adults' daily shared time during the pandemic. Despite small effect sizes, the substantial old age population implies significant changes in shared time and patterns of daily connection at the population level. Theoretical and policy implications of the findings are discussed.

