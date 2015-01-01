Abstract

Bystander intervention-when someone intervenes to help in situations that pose a risk for harm-is a promising strategy for sexual violence prevention. In the current study, a sample of U.S. Army male soldiers (N = 10; ages 18-24) who engaged in at-risk drinking completed a 90-min individual semi-structured interview to understand the ways in which soldiers intervene to address risk for sexual violence. Two independent raters coded soldier responses using thematic analysis and identified eight main themes: (a) recognizing risk for sexual violence; (b) labeling situations as problematic and taking responsibility; (c) facilitators of intervention; (d) barriers to intervention; (e) intervention strategies; (f) reactions and consequences to intervention; (g) alcohol's influence on intervention; and (h) using bystander intervention to shift cultural norms. As soldiers reported noticing more extreme risks for violence, prevention interventions may help service members identify situations earlier in the continuum of harm. Soldiers anticipated intervening in a way that was physical and aggressive, which could facilitate physical altercation and result in collateral misconduct.



RESULTS from the present study reveal ways that bystander intervention programs for civilians can be tailored to address the unique individual, situational, and contextual factors relevant to the military. These findings also highlight the importance of teaching soldiers indirect and nonaggressive strategies for intervention.

Language: en