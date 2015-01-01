|
Young adulthood, important in so many ways in the life course of individuals, is a particularly high-risk period for sustaining firearm-related harm.1 In 2020, suicide and homicide were 2 of the top 3 leading causes of death among adults ages 25 to 30 years, and approximately 49% of suicides and 89% of homicides in this age group involved a firearm.2 Elsewhere in JAMA Network Open, Sivaraman and colleagues3 study the longitudinal patterns of firearm access and ownership from childhood (ages 9-16 years) to young adulthood (ages 25-30 years) and examine whether experiences of violence during these 2 developmental periods are associated with initiating or maintaining gun access or ownership in young adulthood.3 They describe 4 patterns of access and ownership across these 2 periods: never (275 of 1260 participants [25.9%]), adult only (64 participants [7.1%]), childhood only (408 participants [31.9%]), and consistent (373 participants [35.1%]). There were differences in sex, race, urbanicity, and socioeconomic status across these identified patterns. There were also some differences in the experiences of violence across these identified patterns. Adult-only owners were less likely to have experienced bullying but more likely to have witnessed trauma as a child compared with never owners. There were minimal to no differences between consistent owners and childhood-only owners. Overall, the findings of Sivaraman and colleagues3 provide a heterogenous picture on how violence exposure may be associated with young adult firearm access and ownership decisions.
