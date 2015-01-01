SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Khairallah GM, Makarem NN, Rahme DV, El Jaouni MA, Brome D. Libyan J. Med. 2023; 18(1): e2266239.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Ibnosina Medical Association and Alfatah University)

DOI

10.1080/19932820.2023.2266239

PMID

37851853

Abstract

Workplace bullying is quite prevalent and has been linked to many health complaints. The relationship between workplace bullying and fatigue was documented in previous studies. However, knowledge on how this relationship develops with the interplaying factors of spirituality and gender was not investigated before especially among schoolteachers. The aim of this study is to explore the relationship between workplace bullying and fatigue as moderated by spirituality and gender among schoolteachers in Lebanon. This is a cross-sectional study, where 215 schoolteachers aged 18 till 64 and employed for a minimum of 6 months were recruited through systematic sampling. Six private and six public schools in Beirut participated in the study. Online questionnaires using validated scales were used. Both simple and multiple ordinal logistic regression were performed for the statistical analysis.

RESULTS showed that workplace bullying is a predictor of fatigue with an odds ratio of 2.74 and p-value 0.008. Gender was found to be an effect modifier for this relationship, mainly among females (OR 2.66, p-value 0.047) but not among males. Anxiety and depression also predicted higher levels of fatigue (OR 5.75, p-value 0.017). Spirituality did not moderate this relationship.


Language: en

Keywords

gender; mental health; fatigue; Workplace bullying; moderating effect; schoolteachers; spirituality

