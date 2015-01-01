Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The 3-meter backward walk (3MBW) test is an outcome performance measure to assess backward walking mobility, balance, and risk of fall risk. However, the lack of baseline values is a potential limitation for its use as a rehabilitation target value or predictor of outcomes. This study aimed at ascertaining a gender-and age-reference value of 3MBW and determining its correlation with socio-demographic and anthropometric variables.



METHODS: A total of 1601 Nigerian healthy adults participated in this cross-sectional study. 3MBW was measured following standardized procedure on a marked 3 m floor. Anthropometrics and socio-demographics parameters were taken. Data were summarized using the descriptive statistics of mean, standard deviation and percentile (less than the 25th, between the 25th and 75th, and above the 75th percentiles was regarded as low, average and high 3MBW, respectively).



RESULTS: From this study, less than 2.23 sec and 2.60 sec were regarded as low risk of fall for males and females respectively; 2.23-3.00 sec and 2.60-3.50 sec as average risk of fall for males and female respectively while greater than 3.00-3.9 sec and 3.50-3.90 sec were regarded as high risk of fall for male and female respectively. 3MBWT was significantly associated with age (r =0.51, p=0.001), sex (r=0.315, p=0.001), weight (r=0.14, p=0.001), BMI (r=0.28, p=0.001) but not height (r = -0.03; p=0.250).



CONCLUSION: This study provided a reference set of values according to age and gender for 3MBW in healthy individuals. Males have shorter 3MBW than females and the time taken to accomplish 3MBW increases with age.

