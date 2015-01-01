Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients with alcohol use disorder (AUD) have an increased risk of suicide. Neuroimmunological measures, such as cytokines, are shown to deviate in people with attempted suicide. Few studies have investigated this among AUD patients.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: One-hundred and fourteen patients undergoing residential treatment for AUD were interviewed on lifetime suicide attempts (SA) along with several other background variables and clinical characteristics. Serum blood samples were drawn for analysis of cytokines.



RESULTS: Thirty-one patients (27%) reported at least one SA. These patients had more symptoms of current affective disorders and more severe dependence. In bivariate analysis only IL-6 and IL-10 appeared to be associated with lifetime SA but without reaching statistical significance. In multivariate linear regression, adjusting for sex, nicotine use, somatic illness, and the use of anti-inflammatory drugs, IL-6 was associated to SA (p = 0.033).



CONCLUSION: The cytokine IL-6 has repeatedly been found to be associated with suicidality. The present study concurs with this role of IL-6 in a naturalistic observational study of AUD patients.

