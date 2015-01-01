|
Bramness JG, Pandey S, Moe JS, Toft H, Lien L, Walby FA, Myhre M, Bolstad I. Neuropsychiatr. Dis. Treat. 2023; 19: 2141-2148.
(Copyright © 2023, Dove Press)
37849526
BACKGROUND: Patients with alcohol use disorder (AUD) have an increased risk of suicide. Neuroimmunological measures, such as cytokines, are shown to deviate in people with attempted suicide. Few studies have investigated this among AUD patients.
alcohol use disorder; cytokines; interleukins; suicide attempted