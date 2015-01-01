SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Severtson SG, Haanschoten EE, Iwanicki J, Dart RC. Pain Manag. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Future Medicine)

10.2217/pmt-2022-0068

37850331

Aims: Xtampza(®) ER (Collegium Pharmaceutical, MA, USA) is an abuse-deterrent formulation (ADF) of oxycodone intended to deter tampering for use by unintended routes of administration. We assessed whether Xtampza ER exposures were less likely to result in severe medical outcomes relative to other opioid analgesic exposures. Materials & methods: Exposures reported to participating poison centers between 2016 and 2021 inclusive that were followed to a known medical outcome were analyzed. Xtampza ER was compared with other ADF opioids, non-ADF extended-release opioids, single-entity oxycodone immediate-release, unspecified oxycodone and unspecified morphine.

RESULTS & conclusion: No Xtampza ER exposures involved unintended routes of administration. Xtampza ER exposures were less likely to be abuse, misuse or suspected suicidal, and medical outcomes were less severe than comparators.


abuse; opioids; misuse; abuse-deterrent formulations; routes of administration

