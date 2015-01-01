Abstract

The hospital based Redthread Youth Violence Intervention Programme (YVIP) utilises experienced youth workers to support 11-24 year olds following an episode of violent injury, assault or exploitation who present to the Emergency Department (ED) at the East Midlands Major Trauma Centre (MTC), Nottingham, UK. The YVIP aims to promote personal change with the aim of reducing the incidence of further similar events. We conducted a retrospective, observational, cohort study to examine the association between engagement with the YVIP and re-attendance rates to the ED following a referral to Redthread. We also examined factors associated with engagement with the full YVIP. We found that 573 eligible individuals were referred to the YVIP over two years. Assault with body parts 34.9% (n = 200) or a bladed object 29.8% (n = 171) were the commonest reason for referral. A prior event rate ratio (PERR) analysis was used to compare rates of attendance between those who did and did not engage with the full YVIP. Engagement was associated with a reduction in re-attendances of 51% compared to those who did not engage (PERR 0.49 [95% 0.28-0.64]). A previous attendance to the ED by an individual positively predicted engagement. (OR 2.82 [95% CI 1.07-7.42], P = 0.035). A weekend attendance (OR 0.26 [0.15-0.44], P<0.001) and a phone call approach (OR 0.25 [0.14-0.47], P = 0.001), rather than a face-to-face approach by a Redthread worker, negatively impacted engagement. In conclusion, assaults with or without a weapon contributed to a significant proportion of attendances among this age group. The Redthread YVIP was associated with reduced rates of re-attendance to the East Midlands MTC among young persons who engaged with the full programme.

Language: en