Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim is to investigate whether social isolation and loneliness are associated with changes in grip strength, gait speed, BMD, and fractures.



METHODS: Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA) Comprehensive Cohort participants aged 65 years and older at baseline (2012-2015) who completed the three-year follow-up interview (2015-2018) were included in this analysis (n = 11,344). Social isolation and loneliness were measured using the CLSA social isolation index (CLSA-SII, range 0-10). We calculated absolute and percent change in grip strength (kg) and gait speed (m/s) and annualized absolute (g/cm2) and percent change in femoral neck and total hip BMD during the three-year follow-up. Self-reported incident fractures of all skeletal sites in the previous 12 months were measured at three-year follow-up. Multivariable analyses were conducted. Odd ratio (OR) and 95% confidence interval (CI) are reported.



RESULTS: The mean age (standard deviation [SD]) was 72.9 (5.6) years and 49.9% were female. The mean (SD) of CLSA-SII at baseline was 3.5 (1.4). Mean absolute and percentage change (SD) in grip strength (kg) and gait speed (m/s) were -1.33 (4.60), -3.02% (16.65), and -0.05 (0.17), -3.06% (19.28) during the three-year follow-up, respectively. Mean annualized absolute (g/cm2) and percentage change (SD) in femoral neck and total hip BMD were -0.004 (0.010), -0.47% (1.43) and -0.005 (0.009), -0.57% (1.09), respectively. 345 (3.1%) participants had incident fractures. As CLSA-SII increased (per one unit change), participants had 1.13 (adjusted OR 1.13, 95% CI 1.01-1.27) times greater odds for incident fractures. The interaction term between the CLSA-SII and centre for epidemiology studies depression 9 scale (CES-D 9) for self-reported incident fractures was shown (interaction OR 1.02, 95% CI 1.00-1.04).



CONCLUSIONS: Socially isolated and lonely older adults were more likely to have had incident fractures, but social isolation was not associated with the three-year changes in grip strength, gait speed, or BMD.

Language: en