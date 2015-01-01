Abstract

It remains uncertain whether a protective association between physical activity and depression exists among adolescents and what the optimal level of physical activity might be. This study aimed to estimate the associations of physical activity levels with depressive symptoms and new-onset depression, while identifying potential modifying factors influencing the relationships. In this cohort study, we initially enrolled 1957 participants at baseline and followed up with 1738 of them after two years. Our analysis focused on data from 1482 students who provided complete information on both physical activity and depressive symptoms. Generalized linear regression and restricted cubic spline regression models were performed. Our adjusted models revealed that engaging in 4-7 h/week of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) at baseline was negatively associated with subsequent depressive symptoms and new-onset depression compared to the non-MVPA group. However, exceeding 7 h/week of MVPA did not provide substantial benefits. Furthermore, drinking and screen time potentially modified the relationship between MVPA and new-onset depression. Our findings suggest that 4-7 h of MVPA per week may be an appropriate level to reduce depressive symptoms in adolescents. Moreover, individual behaviors (e.g., drinking and screen time) warrant heightened attention in interventions targeting the reduction of depression in this population.

Language: en