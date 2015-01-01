Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Methamphetamine use is a growing public health concern nationwide. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in 2019 for US citizens aged 10-14 years and 25-34 years and is also a significant public health concern. Understanding the intersection of methamphetamine use and suicidal ideation (SI) is necessary to develop public health and policy solutions that mitigate these ongoing severe public health issues.



OBJECTIVE: Our objective was to examine SI in methamphetamine users to allow us to determine prevalence and trends by age, sex, race, and geographical region. DESIGN, SETTINGS, AND PARTICIPANTS: Using data collected between 2008 and 2019 from the National Inpatient Sample (NIS) database, we identified hospital admissions (HA) of patients ≥18 years of age with a primary or secondary diagnosis of SI who were also diagnosed as methamphetamine users. Those who used other substances with methamphetamine were excluded from the analysis. MAIN OUTCOME AND MEASURES: To determine the trend and prevalence of hospital admissions due to SI and SI among methamphetamine users, we used trend weights to calculate the national estimates and performed design-based analysis to account for complex survey design and sampling weights on data collected between 2008 and 2019 in the US.



RESULTS: The prevalence ratio (PR) of hospitalizations with concurrent SI and methamphetamine use increased 16-fold from 2008 to 2019. The most significant increase occurred between 2015 and 2016; the PR doubled from 6.07 to 12.14. The PR of hospitalizations with concurrent SI and methamphetamine use was highest in patients aged 26-40 (49.08%) and 41-64 (28.49%). Patients aged 41-64 showed the most significant increase from 2008 to 2019 (15.8-fold). While non-Hispanic White patients comprised most of these hospitalizations (77.02%), non-Hispanic Black patients showed the highest proportional increase (39.1-fold). The Southern and Western regions in the US showed the highest PR for these hospitalizations (34.86% and 34.31%, respectively).



CONCLUSION AND RELEVANCE: Our findings indicate that SI in methamphetamine users has been increasing for some time and is likely to grow. In addition, our results suggest that these patients are demographically different. Both conditions are associated with a lesser likelihood of seeking and receiving care. Therefore, when addressing increased SI or methamphetamine use, learning more about patients who share both conditions is necessary to ensure proper care.

