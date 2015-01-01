Abstract

People have been swimming since ancient times. It held a significant role in the development of great civilizations that were often situated near water sources. This practice, whether pursued for leisure or in a competitive athletic context, has held substantial pragmatic and educational value across continents. Initially, swimming served utilitarian purposes, ensuring the survival of people when crossing bodies of water and reducing the risk of drowning. Given its sanitary function, it was also considered a prophylactic activity, necessary to promote health and prevent health issues stemming from poor hygiene practices. Over time, swimming evolved to encompass instructional, therapeutic, and purely recreational aspects. This paper, through a systematic review of the specialized literature, presents various historical data that reveal not only the importance of swimming, but also illustrates its transformation into an Olympic sport of widespread popularity, accompanied by extensive media coverage. The paper advocates for swimming by narrating its fascinating story, and promoting it as a sport that offers multiple formative and health benefits, unmatched by any other discipline. Swimming has transcended mere relaxation, leisure, and medical recovery, emerging as an excellent way to educate young people.

