PURPOSE Domestic abuse (DA) is a major issue with serious psychological, social, societal and economic impacts. Consequently, there has been an increased focus by policymakers and multiple statutory and third-sector agencies on addressing harms associated with DA and fostering healthy intimate and domestic relationships. This paper details the development and implementation of a whole family approach to DA set within a community social services setting.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A detailed description of the development and implementation of a new whole family approach is provided. This includes a focus on the equilibrium programme, an accredited strengths-based, solution-focused group element that has been devised and established for those engaging in harmful behaviours.



FINDINGS The importance of governance, programme support and practitioner supervision are discussed along with the ways these are used by the service. The evaluation framework presented will enable the impact of the programme to be determined over the coming years. Practical implications There is clear need to address the significant problem of DA/intimate partner violence. This paper provides a model and accredited treatment approach to implementing a whole family approach to DA set within a community social services setting. This provides an opportunity for early intervention based on a strengths-based, solution focussed approach to addressing harmful behaviours and building skills and resilience.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper details a whole system approach to early intervention with families in which there is DA. Providing input via social care child and family support services prior to legal involvement provides an opportunity to avoid an escalation of harms. It also enables solutions to conflict to be found which take account of the relationship between parents and children.

