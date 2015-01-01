Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to educate forensic interviewers about autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and tools for interviewing youth with ASD when there are concerns of child sexual abuse (CSA).



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Research is reviewed to discuss risk factors for CSA in youth with ASD, why CSA is often not recognized and research-based strategies for forensically interviewing youth with ASD.



FINDINGS Youth with ASD are at increased risk of CSA compared to neurotypical peers, but recognition of CSA in youth with ASD can be difficult. Forensic interviewing strategies can help interviewers obtain reports of CSA from youth with ASD. Practical implications Given the increase in prevalence of ASD and the increased risk of CSA, forensic interviewers need to have information about ASD, about why CSA may not be recognized, about risk factors for CSA and, especially, about how to accommodate for ASD when conducting forensic interviews.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper provides a novel framework for considering evidence-based practices for forensically interviewing youth with ASD when there are concerns of CSA. Specifically, this paper includes multiple, but related areas, in one article including research related to ASD, risk factors for CSA in those with ASD, obstacles to identifying CSA and the implications of this research for specific strategies regarding how to forensically interview youth with ASD when there are concerns of CSA.

Language: en