|
Citation
|
Alnawmasi N, Ali Y, Yasmin S. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2023; 194: e107339.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37857092
|
Abstract
|
Cycling is a sustainable and healthy mode of transportation with direct links to reducing traffic congestion, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and improving air quality. However, from a safety perspective, bicyclists represent a risky road user group with a higher likelihood of sustaining severe injuries when involved in vehicle crashes. With various determinants known to affect bicyclist injury severity and vary across locations, this study investigates the factors affecting bicyclist injury severity and temporal instability, considering the location of crashes. More specifically, the objective of this study is to understand differences in injury severities of intersection and non-intersection-related single-bicycle-vehicle crashes using four year crash data from the state of Florida. Random parameters logit models with heterogeneity in the means and variances are developed to model bicyclist injury severity outcomes (no injury, minor injury, and severe injury) for intersection and non-intersection crashes. Several variables affecting injury severities are considered in model estimation, including weather, roadway, vehicle, driver, and bicyclist characteristics. The temporal stability of the model parameters is assessed for different locations and years using a series of likelihood ratio tests.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intersections; Bicyclist injury; Non-intersections; Out-of-sample prediction; Random parameters logit; Temporal instability