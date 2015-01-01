Abstract

Cycling is a sustainable and healthy mode of transportation with direct links to reducing traffic congestion, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and improving air quality. However, from a safety perspective, bicyclists represent a risky road user group with a higher likelihood of sustaining severe injuries when involved in vehicle crashes. With various determinants known to affect bicyclist injury severity and vary across locations, this study investigates the factors affecting bicyclist injury severity and temporal instability, considering the location of crashes. More specifically, the objective of this study is to understand differences in injury severities of intersection and non-intersection-related single-bicycle-vehicle crashes using four year crash data from the state of Florida. Random parameters logit models with heterogeneity in the means and variances are developed to model bicyclist injury severity outcomes (no injury, minor injury, and severe injury) for intersection and non-intersection crashes. Several variables affecting injury severities are considered in model estimation, including weather, roadway, vehicle, driver, and bicyclist characteristics. The temporal stability of the model parameters is assessed for different locations and years using a series of likelihood ratio tests.



RESULTS indicate that the determinants of bicyclist injury severities change over time and location, resulting in different injury severities of bicyclists, with non-intersection crashes consistently resulting in more severe bicyclist injuries. Using a simulation-based out-of-sample approach, predictions are made to understand the benefits of replicating driving behaviour and facilities similar to intersections for non-intersection locations, which could benefit in reducing bicyclist injury severity probabilities.

