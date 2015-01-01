Abstract

BACKGROUND: Opioid misuse, including prescription opioid misuse, remains a significant public health concern impacting various ethnoracial groups in the United States, including non-Hispanic Black Americans. This study provides more recent evidence on prescription opioid misuse among Black Americans.



METHODS: We used data from the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health to examine the prevalence and determinants of prescription opioid misuse among Black American adults aged 18 and older. We compared these findings to non-Hispanic White American adults.



RESULTS: The prevalence rate of past-year prescription opioid misuse was very similar among Black (3.4%) and White respondents (3.8%). Adjusted multivariate logistic regression analyses found no significant racial differences in prescription opioid misuse. Religious importance and rurality were negatively associated with misuse only among Black respondents. Depressive episodes, other drug use, age, and risk-taking behaviors were associated with prescription opioid misuse among both Black and White respondents.



CONCLUSION: Black and White Americans remain at risk for prescription opioid-related problems. Religiosity and rurality require further investigation to understand how they may impact misuse among Black Americans.

