Citation
Manca F, Parab R, Mackay D, Fitzgerald N, Lewsey J. Addiction 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37853919
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: On 1 May 2018, Scotland implemented Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) of £0.50 per unit of alcohol with the aim to lower alcohol consumption and related harms, and reduce health inequalities. We measured the impact of MUP on the most likely categories of road traffic accidents (RTAs) to be affected by drink-driving episodes (fatal and nighttime) up to 20 months after the policy implementation. Further, we checked whether any association varied by level of socio-economic deprivation.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol; natural experiment; road traffic accidents; interrupted time series; minimum unit price; Scotland