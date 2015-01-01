Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Military personnel extensively use night vision goggles (NVGs) in contemporary scenarios. Since NVGs may induce or increase injuries from falls or vehicular accidents, biomechanical risk assessments would aid design goal or mitigation strategy development.



METHODS: This study assesses injury risks from NVG impact on cadaver heads using impactors modeled on the PVS-14 NVG. Impacts to the zygoma and maxilla were performed at 20° or 40° angles. Risks of facial fracture, neurotrauma, and neck injury were assessed. Acoustic sensors and accelerometers assessed time of fracture and provided input variables for injury risk functions. Injuries were assessed using the Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS); injury severity was assessed using the Rhee and Donat scales. Risk functions were developed for the input variables using censored survival analyses.



RESULTS: The effects of impact angle and bone geometry on injury characteristics were determined with loading area, axial force, energy attenuation, and stress at fracture. Probabilities of facial fracture were quantified through survival analysis and injury risk functions. These risk functions determined a 50% risk of facial bone fracture at 1148 N (axial force) at a 20° maxillary impact, 588 N at a 40° maxillary impact, and 677 N at a 20° zygomatic impact. A cumulative distribution function indicates 769 N corresponds to 50% risk of fracture overall.



DISCUSSION: Results found smaller impact areas on the maxilla are correlated with higher angles of impact increasing risk of facial fracture, neck injuries are unlikely to occur before fracture or neurotrauma, and a potential trade-off mechanism between fracture and brain injury.Davis MB, Pang DY, Herring IP, Bass CR. Facial fracture injury criteria from night vision goggle impact. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2023; 94(11):827-834.

Language: en