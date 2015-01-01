Abstract

Current treatments for trauma are ineffective for many patients. For traumas involving violence that targets aspects of patients' identities, treatments that do not address systemic factors involved in the trauma (e.g., past and ongoing experiences of identity-based oppression and marginalization, developmental sequelae of invalidation or policing of identity, and identity-related patterns of transference and countertransference) may be ineffective. Psychodynamic approaches can flexibly address the identity-related dynamics between therapist and patient and incorporate patients' experiences of their various identities, in the context of trauma, into clinical formulation and treatment. The authors present concepts relevant to the dynamics of intersectional identities that may arise between therapist and patient and provide a case study illustrating how a patient's various identities affect their symptom manifestation and treatment course. The authors advocate for cultural humility and self-exploration of biases and assumptions among clinicians, because therapists do not hold expert knowledge of their patients' cultural experiences.

