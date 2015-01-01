Abstract

Due to the large size of an automobile headlamp that has a laser as the light source, it is difficult to reflect the advantages of high laser brightness into the effect of automobile illumination, so it has not been promoted. We propose a laser headlamp system that integrates low-beam and high-beam structures with superior illumination effects (longer illumination distance and wider illumination range) by designing freeform optical components and optical structure. The small-volume headlamp can meet the requirements of the Economic Commission for Europe regulation (ECE) R112. The structure volume of the headlamp proposed in this study is only 100∗70∗70m m (3), and the maximum luminance is 120 lx (simulation result) and 78.5 lx (test result). The view angle of the low beam is 13.6°, and the high beam is 15.6°, indicating that the solution is suitable for automotive illumination.

