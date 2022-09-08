Abstract

BACKGROUND: The identification of new prognostic tools for the prediction of burn patients' morbidity outcomes is necessary. Considering the feasibility of frailty assessment in the clinical setting, we aim to systematically review the literature on the associations between frailty and adverse outcomes in burn patients.



METHODS: Studies were retrieved from MEDLINE (through PubMed), Web of Science, Scopus, and Embase from their inception up to 8 September 2022. Included studies were those that used frailty indices to predict adverse outcomes in burn patients. The quality assessment was done using the National, Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) checklist. The results were synthesized narratively.



RESULTS: We included 18 studies. The sample size among the included studies varied between 42-1615 patients. There were 12 research articles and 6 conference abstracts. Most of the studies were recently published in 2021 and 2022. Seven different frailty measures were evaluated. The following frailty measures were used: Canadian Study for Health and Ageing (CSHA) Clinical Frailty score (CFS), Modified frailty index-11 (mFI-11), Hospital frailty index, FRAIL scale, Emergency General Surgery Frailty Index (EGSFI), and Burn frailty index (BFI). There was only one report regarding a specific frailty index designed for the burn population (BFI). Except for one study (which used mFI-11), all included studies have shown a significant effect between assessing frailty and predicting worse outcomes. The CFS was an independent predictor of mortality among the burn population with high certainty of evidence. We found a significant association for other frailty indices as a predictor of mortality, however, the certainty of evidence regarding those was not high. Eight studies found a positive association between assessing frailty and unfavorable discharge location. There was no association between frailty and increased length of stay.



CONCLUSION: In conclusion, the postadmission assessment of frailty can be a reliable tool for predicting unfavorable outcomes and mortalities among patients with burn injuries. In addition, future studies with various populations from other countries are required to evaluate the efficacy of frailty indices measurement in order to strengthen the available evidence.

Language: en