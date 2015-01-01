|
Ness S. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 146: e106504.
37857193
BACKGROUND: Despite the recognition of emotional abuse (EA) as the most pervasive and harmful of all forms of child maltreatment, it is argued to be less understood than other forms of child maltreatment. EA is regarded as a standalone form for maltreatment and an essential factor embedded in all other forms of maltreatment of children, such as physical and sexual abuse. Thus, it is crucial for child welfare workers to understand EA, as one of their core mandates is to prevent and protect children from all forms of maltreatment.
Psychological maltreatment; Child welfare; Child protection; Psychological abuse; Emotional abuse; Emotional maltreatment