Journal Article

Citation

Gyawali L, Atreya A, Kuinkel P, Sanyal R, Shah A. Clin. Case Rep. 2023; 11(10): e8078.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/ccr3.8078

PMID

37854264

PMCID

PMC10580692

Abstract

This case highlights the complex interplay of mental health, stigma, and lack of contraceptive access underlying tragic instances of infanticide. Comprehensive medicolegal investigation paired with cross-sector efforts to expand reproductive services and transform cultural attitudes is crucial to protect vulnerable women and children.


Language: en

Keywords

contraceptive agents; extramarital relations; infanticide; umbilical cord

