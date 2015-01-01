|
Gyawali L, Atreya A, Kuinkel P, Sanyal R, Shah A. Clin. Case Rep. 2023; 11(10): e8078.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
37854264
This case highlights the complex interplay of mental health, stigma, and lack of contraceptive access underlying tragic instances of infanticide. Comprehensive medicolegal investigation paired with cross-sector efforts to expand reproductive services and transform cultural attitudes is crucial to protect vulnerable women and children.
Language: en
contraceptive agents; extramarital relations; infanticide; umbilical cord