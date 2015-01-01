Abstract

Recent national data show that approximately three-quarters of adolescents experience digital dating abuse (DDA). Caregivers' perceptions and knowledge of online risk behaviors are important points of prevention and intervention, yet little is known about how caregivers view adolescent DDA and whether they can recognize DDA in complex interactions (e.g., DDA behaviors interwoven with positive relational behaviors). An ethnic/racial and gender-diverse sample of 289 caregivers of at least one adolescent reported on their risk perceptions of DDA, level of comfort discussing DDA with their adolescent, and whether they could identify DDA in hypothetical vignettes of online interactions between adolescent romantic partners. We found that caregivers' risk perceptions of adolescent DDA were consistent with rates of adolescent-reported DDA in the literature and that caregivers reported being comfortable discussing DDA with their adolescent. Furthermore, we found that caregivers' ability to identify DDA behaviors (or its absence) correctly in the vignettes depended on the interaction context. Specifically, it was more difficult for caregivers to identify DDA when the interaction included positive emotions. Our findings suggest that there is promise for prevention and intervention given caregivers' acknowledgment of DDA and their willingness to discuss it.

