Citation
Crapis C, Chang KYJ, Villeneuve M. Disabil. Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37855373
Abstract
PURPOSE: Emergency and disaster management planning is an emerging role with limited practical guidance on how it should be implemented by community, disability, health and rehabilitation service providers. This study examined the emergency preparedness of service providers and how they viewed their role and contributions to disaster risk reduction, including their capacity and willingness to facilitate preparedness planning with their clients.
Language: en
Keywords
survey; community-based service providers; Emergency preparedness; people with disability