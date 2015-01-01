Abstract

PURPOSE: Emergency and disaster management planning is an emerging role with limited practical guidance on how it should be implemented by community, disability, health and rehabilitation service providers. This study examined the emergency preparedness of service providers and how they viewed their role and contributions to disaster risk reduction, including their capacity and willingness to facilitate preparedness planning with their clients.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A questionnaire was developed and administered nationally. Descriptive statistics, multivariate regression analyses, and thematic analysis of open-ended questions provide insight on the knowledge, tools and training needs of service providers to contribute to preparedness of themselves and the people they support.



RESULTS: Facilitating emergency preparedness with people with disability was strongly associated with a high level of mental preparedness, household preparedness scores, and completion of Person-Centred Emergency Preparedness (P-CEP) training. Perceived lack of funding, insufficient tools, and exclusion of emergency planning from job descriptions were negatively associated with facilitating emergency preparedness with clients.



CONCLUSIONS: Study findings lay the groundwork for development of the role and capabilities of individual service providers including the need to equip disability, health and rehabilitation service providers with training and tools to prepare themselves and the people they support for emergencies.

Language: en