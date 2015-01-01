Abstract

Landslides are among the most destructive geological disasters that seriously damage human life and infrastructures. Landslides mainly occur in mountainous regions around the world. One of the key processes to reduce these damages is to uncover landslide-exposed areas through different data-driven methods such as Geographical Information System (GIS) and multi-criteria decision-making (MCDM). In the literature, there are many studies developed with these fundamental tools. In this study, unlike the literature, a new landslide susceptibility assessment model is proposed by integrating GIS with the stratified best-worst method (S-BWM). This model has four main dimensions and 16 sub-dimensions under topography, environment-land, location, and hydrological factors, weighted with the S-BWM. A network was created considering the different states that may arise in the importance weights of these dimensions in the future. The transition probabilities of these states were predicted and injected into the classical BWM. Then, maps were created for these dimensions and classifications for each sub-dimension according to the map characteristics. Finally, the most susceptive landslide locations were determined with GIS-based calculations. To demonstrate the model's applicability, a case study was conducted for the Erzurum region, one of Turkey's landslide-prone regions. In addition, besides the landslide map, an analysis and discussion about the spatial distribution of susceptibility classes was presented, contributing to the study's robustness. In the results of landslide susceptibility analysis, landslides are higher in the range of about 1600-2500 m. Approximately 42% (35.59 sq. km) of the study area has high landslide susceptibility, while 58% (64.41 sq. km) has medium and low landslide susceptibility.

