Abstract

Given the high prevalence rate of suicidal ideation amongst medical students, medical lecturers and specialists as gatekeepers should be well-trained in suicide prevention. There is a need for validated measures to assess gatekeeper training gains for suicide prevention. The psychometric properties of the Advanced C.A.R.E. Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training Questionnaire (AdCARE-Q) were evaluated for a sample of medical lecturers and specialists in Malaysia. A total of 120 participants completed 24 items in the AdCARE-Q. Analysis of variance of perceived knowledge scores was performed. Exploratory factor analysis (EFA) was conducted. Reliability was calculated. The AdCARE-Q was reduced to 15 items that fit into two factors, "self-efficacy" and "declarative knowledge." Overall internal consistency was good with Cronbach's alpha = 0.84. The intraclass correlation coefficient between groups from the psychiatry department and non-psychiatry departments was good at 0.80. The oldest age group and participants from the Psychiatry department scored significantly higher than other groups in perceived knowledge of suicide prevention. This study found that the AdCARE-Q has adequate psychometric properties to assess suicide prevention gatekeeper training gains amongst medical lecturers and specialists. Confirmatory factor analysis is recommended for future studies.

Language: en