Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of death and disability worldwide. In Ireland, a dearth of research means that we neither know the number of people affected by TBI, nor have the required data to improve neuro-rehabilitation services. This is a study protocol to examine the epidemiology and pathways through rehabilitation for a cohort of TBI survivors in the Republic of Ireland. Aims: 1. To document the epidemiological data of TBIs in Ireland. 2. To explore the pathway of TBI survivors through rehabilitation/health services. 3. To document the experiences of those providing care for TBI survivors in Ireland Methods: This is a quantitative cohort study. Existing routine datasets will be used to report epidemiological data. Participants with moderate or severe TBI will be recruited through two brain injury service providers, two acute hospitals that provide neurosurgical services, and the National Rehabilitation Hospital. Participants with TBI will be surveyed on two separate occasions, to explore their use of health and rehabilitation services. Those providing care or support to TBI survivors will be surveyed, on one occasion. Additionally, data from the medical records of TBI survivors will be extracted to capture key information about their TBI, such as mechanism of injury, severity, hospitalisation and follow-up. TBI survivors' use of health care will be followed prospectively for six months. Expected outcomes: The epidemiological data of TBI in Ireland will be documented. Data on survivors' experiences of how rehabilitation services are accessed, and any barriers encountered with rehabilitation/health services will be reported. The experiences of those providing care or support for TBI survivors will be captured. It is expected that the outcomes of the study will support advocacy efforts toward the redevelopment of neuro-rehabilitation services in the Republic of Ireland.

Language: en