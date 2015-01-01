Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study examines self-compassion (SC) as a potential protective factor in the relationship between value-behavior discrepancy guilt (VBDG) and the mental health outcomes of anxiety and suicide risk in a sample of Mexican-descent college students.



METHOD: Participants consisted of 810 college students of Mexican descent. Students were recruited through a psychology participant pool and completed an online survey. Two regression analyses examined the direct effect of VBDG on anxiety symptoms and suicide risk with SC as a moderator.



RESULTS: Results indicated that high levels of SC were protective in the relationship between VBDG and mental health outcomes. On the other hand, lower levels of SC put one at risk for increased anxiety symptoms and higher suicide risk when they experience VBDG.



CONCLUSION: The study shows the need to develop interventions that cultivate a high sense of SC in Mexican-descent college students.

