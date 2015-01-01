SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hebaish Y, Chatterjee S, Deegear J, Rucker M, Aprahamian H, Ntaimo L. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2023.2252916

37856364

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the effectiveness, from a system's perspective, of offering group counseling options in college counseling centers.

METHODS: We achieve this through a data-driven simulation-based approach with the aim of providing administrators with a quantitative tool that informs their decision-making process.

RESULTS: Our simulation experiments reveal that offering group counseling options without resource reallocation does not have the desired positive impact on the system's performance. However, with resource reallocation, our results demonstrate that the introduction of group counseling options can significantly improve the performance of the system by as much as 40%.

CONCLUSIONS: Group counseling options, coupled with proper resource reallocation strategies, are effective in reducing access time of first-time patients by as much as 40%. The effect of group counseling is highly dependent on both the number of offered groups as well as their scheduling policy. Scheduling policies have to be scrutinized in light of their resulting group waiting time and resource-utilization efficiency.


mental health; Access time; college counseling; discrete-event simulation; group counseling

