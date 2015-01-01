|
Citation
|
Chavez SJ, Hall NA, Tomkins MM, Dibello AM, Neighbors C, Carey KB. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37856456
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: An association exists between perceived belonging and depression among college students. Because a student's sense of belongingness may vary as a function of their social identity, three identities - ethnicity, first-generation college student status, and sex - were investigated as potential moderators of this relationship. Participants: One hundred eighty-seven heavy-drinking college students (63% female; 52% non-Latinx White; M = 20 years of age) were assessed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; Hispanic; sex; Belonging; first-generation college student status