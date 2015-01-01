SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chavez SJ, Hall NA, Tomkins MM, Dibello AM, Neighbors C, Carey KB. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2023.2266037

37856456

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: An association exists between perceived belonging and depression among college students. Because a student's sense of belongingness may vary as a function of their social identity, three identities - ethnicity, first-generation college student status, and sex - were investigated as potential moderators of this relationship. Participants: One hundred eighty-seven heavy-drinking college students (63% female; 52% non-Latinx White; M = 20 years of age) were assessed.

METHODS: Three hierarchical linear regressions were conducted to test whether belonging at baseline predicted depression at six months and whether each identity variable moderated this association.

RESULTS: Analyses yielded significant main effects between belonging and depression. Hispanic nor first-generation status interacted with belonging in predicting depression. Sex interacted with belonging where higher belongingness was associated with lower levels of depression only among female students.

CONCLUSION: Mental health providers should consider asking female students about their perceptions of belonging on college campuses to understand their vulnerability to depression.


Language: en

Keywords

depression; Hispanic; sex; Belonging; first-generation college student status

