Gallegos-Jeffrey A, Barth C, Smith S, McDowell T, Janzen T, Smyser J, Bonnevie E. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2023.2266038

37856480

OBJECTIVE: This study evaluates Drunken Rewind, an animated digital media campaign designed to reduce binge drinking. Participants: The campaign was targeted to white males aged 18-34, who are at the highest risk of binge drinking.

METHODS: The intervention consisted of an animated series that merged health communications approaches with marketing strategies to disseminate health messages. Digital metrics and comments were analyzed to assess receptivity toward the intervention.

RESULTS: The series amassed over 900,000 views and 1,762 followers across four social media platforms. Viewer retention rate was between 67%-73% over three seasons; 68.3% of comments on the videos were positive.

CONCLUSIONS: This study adds evidence that a digital intervention aimed at reducing binge drinking can be feasibly implemented and positively received by a population that is difficult to reach with health messaging. This approach may be useful when applied to other health issues young adults perceive to have lower risk.


Alcohol; health education; harm reduction; binge drinking; digital media; health communications

