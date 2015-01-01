Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The primary aim was to evaluate apathy assessment measures in relation to cognitive impairment among Hispanic/Latin Americans.



METHODS: A systematic review on the relationship between apathy and cognitive impairment among Hispanic/Latin Americans across normal aging and neurocognitive disorders was conducted according to preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and meta-analyses (PRISMA) guidelines and using APA PsycInfo, Embase, and PubMed databases. Inclusion criteria required (1) a sample of English or Spanish-speaking adults ages 18 years and older, (2) with measures of apathy, (3) assessment of cognitive functioning or diagnosis of neurocognitive disorder, (4) with at least 18.5% Hispanic/Latin American represented in the sample.



RESULTS: Only 14 papers met criteria to be included in this review. Of the 12 cross-sectional studies, 9 demonstrated significant associations between increased apathy and cognitive impairment, 1 demonstrated a descriptive difference between apathy and cognitive status (ie, no hypothesis test conducted), while 2 demonstrated null effects. These cross-sectional studies consisted of community and clinic samples of participants across North and South America. Two longitudinal studies conducted in North America demonstrated non-significant associations of apathy with cognitive status.



CONCLUSIONS: The Neuropsychiatric Inventory (NPI) and Neuropsychiatric Inventory Questionnaire (NPI-Q) apathy subscales were the most used measures for apathy in this review (85.7% of included studies). However, validity evidence from a review of apathy measures has warranted caution against the use of the NPI outside the context of screening for apathy. This potential measurement bias with Hispanic/Latin Americans apathy research limits conclusions drawn from the present review.

