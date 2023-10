Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Home care workers are a critical resource contributing to the well-being of others. Presented are data on home care workers (HCWs) nonfatal emergency department-treated (ED) injuries.



METHODS: Nonfatal injuries among HCWs were extracted from the NEISS-Work data between 2015 and 2020.



RESULTS: Review of NEISS-Work data indicated 117,000 HCWs with nonfatal ED-treated injuries; female HCWs accounted for 93%. Overexertion and bodily reactions accounted for 52% of the injuries. Violence and other injuries by persons or animals accounted for 15% and falls, slips, and trips also accounted for 15% of the HCWs ED-treated injuries.



CONCLUSION: The growing demand for home care services is increasing the number of workers at risk for injury. Future analyses should prioritize injury events among HCWS to gain a better understanding of the events contributing to injuries among HCWs.

